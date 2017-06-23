Cheshire Fire service reassure residents at 21 high-rise buildings in wake of Grenfell Tower horror blaze

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has visited 21 high rise buildings to reassure residents in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

At Tuesday’s Annual General Meeting of Cheshire Fire Authority, Members were briefed on the county’s response to the fire in Kensington, London, on Wednesday, June 14.

Chair of Cheshire Fire Authority Cllr Bob Rudd said: “The Grenfell Tower blaze was a tragic and unprecedented fire which will have caused serious concern to anyone living in high rise buildings.

“I know I speak on behalf of all Cheshire Fire Authority members in praising Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service for their swift response to reassure residents in high rise buildings across Cheshire.”

Operational crews, Prevention and Protection officers have completed precautionary reassurance visits at all the 21 high rise buildings in the county. Safe and Well visits have been offered to anyone living in such a building on request.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Hancock added: “Our teams are liaising with local housing providers (who manage the sites) and local authority building control and are obtaining details of cladding systems and fire risk assessments.

“We are also undertaking some joint inspections with local authority housing enforcement teams and we have begun to carry out fire safety audits under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 of all high rise residential properties.”

Cllr Rudd added his praise and admiration for the work and bravery of all the firefighters involved in the fire in Kensington.