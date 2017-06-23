Cheshire woman awarded MBE for fostering more than 250 children

A WOMAN who has fostered more than 250 children has been awarded an MBE.

Foster carer Jackie Rowbottom was awarded the honour in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2017 for services to children and family.

Jackie has fostered with what is now Cheshire West and Cheshire Council (CWaC) for more than 43 years, caring for children and young people for both long term and short term placements, as well as providing emergency respite care to children and their carers for a day or short break.

Through her fostering commitment, she has cared for more than 250 children, providing a stable, safe and nurturing environment in which every child can thrive and fulfil their dreams – supporting many of them to move into permanent homes or return to their families.

Jackie said: “I’m so pleased to have received this award – however my greatest reward is seeing those children in my care growing into confident, trusting individuals.

“I feel like I was born to be a mum. I’d say to anyone who is considering becoming a foster carer to give it a go.

“I can’t tell you how much satisfaction and joy I get from each and every child I have the pleasure of caring for.”

Cllr Nicole Meardon, cabinet member for Children, said: “It’s wonderful that Jackie has been recognised in this way. Her tireless commitment to the children within our care is very much appreciated.

“With 478 looked after children across the borough and only 190 approved foster carers, we urgently need more people like Jackie to come forward so we can provide the best start in life for those children and young people who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in care.”

Jackie’s selfless devotion to children in the borough knows no bounds as she’s always willing to open up her home to children from all walks of life regardless of their challenges or circumstances.

Her wealth of experience as a foster carer not only benefits the children within her care but has also proved invaluable when supporting others who are new to fostering.

Jackie is always willing to advise and support those who are just starting out on the fostering journey.

To find out more about becoming a foster carer, visit fosteringwestcheshire.co.uk or drop into the information event on Wednesday, July 5, between 4pm and 6pm, at Barnton Library, Townfield Lane, Northwich CW8 4LJ.