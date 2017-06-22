'Miracle' girl from Chester Erin Cross is back at school after gruelling cancer treatment

THIS is the “miracle” the parents of a brave Chester girl have been praying for – their daughter ready to go back to school.

Erin Cross, six, from Upton, has been building up her strength after a year of gruelling cancer treatment that saw her undergo revolutionary therapy in the USA and a stem cell transplant.

And now experts say she is well enough to rejoin her friends at school for an hour a week.

Bursar Jacky Blaikie told the Leader that Erin had come in with her tutor for a maths lesson and chose one friend to join her in the class.

“It was so lovely to see her!” she said. “Everyone was so pleased and she entertained us all as she normally does!”

Erin’s parents, Ant and Sarah, sent the school a message afterwards thanking them for their support.

They wrote: “Thank you so much for today! Erin really loved it and it was great to see her so confident and happy straight away.

“It was very lovely that so many staff members came up to say hello also. Such a fantastic supportive team of very lovely people.”

Earlier that day they had posted a photo on Facebook of smiley Erin in her school uniform with the message: “This miracle is happening today! Erin’s first time back at school. It’s only for one hour, but it’s a huge step forward. Thank you to everyone that has made this day possible for Erin.”

It is hoped Erin will gradually attend school more frequently until she can return full-time.

Originally diagnosed with leukaemia in 2012, she bravely fought off her cancer, only for it to return with a vengeance in March, 2016.

The disease would not react to traditional chemotherapy and doctors agreed her only hope of blasting the leukaemia cells into remission was a new kind of treatment called Car T-Cell Therapy.

A Car T Cell trial opened at Great Ormond Steet Hospital in London but it was restricted to just one child a month, so Erin’s only chance was to head to Seattle Children’s Hospital in the US for the pioneering treatment.

Erin’s army of fans from Chester and around the world then rallied together to raise £150,000 in a matter of days to pay for the treatment, and the Cross family were soon on a transatlantic flight.

They then endured a rollercoaster ride last summer as Erin struggled with the punishing side-effects of the new therapy. At one point she suffered a major seizure and stopped breathing, before medics saved her life.

But the therapy worked and on September 21 last year Erin was declared to be in remission, paving the way for the stem cell transplant in Manchester in December.

Since then she’s been getting stronger and stronger – and even found the time earlier this month to visit her friends Simon Cowell and David Walliams on the set of Britain’s Got Talent.

Seeing her in her school uniform on the All About Erin Facebook page prompted dozens of her fans to post messages.

One said: “Fantastic news... hope you had a brilliant time Erin. You have lots of fun and laughter to catch up on. Enjoy your time with your friends xx.”

And another added: “Have a wonderful day at school Erin. This made me smile and cry, what a great day for you all. Well done little lady – true fighter.”