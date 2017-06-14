We're expanding! Chester Standard is more available to readers with new pick-up points

Your favourite local newspaper the Chester Standard is expanding to be more available to more readers than ever before.

We’re making major changes to the way the paper is brought to you to make sure that from now on, it will be available every week to you FREE in huge numbers from brand new and convenient pick-up points all across the area.

In response to ​​many requests to make ​the newspaper more easily available ​in our city and villages​, we are ​about to introduce literally hundreds of new locations ​from which you can pick up a copy of​ your Standard, ​free ​every week!

There​ will also be distributors at strategic points in the city centre ​every Thursday and Friday handing out copies ​free of charge.

Local people who live, visit or work in Chester will now have the chance to pick up a copy far more ​conveniently.

The number of copies distributed door-to-door will be adjusted ​to ​​allow us to make these extra copies available​. ​

But we will be putting out more papers than ever before – so readers and advertisers can be assured that the Chester Standard will be enjoyed by more people than ever.

Research ​is showing that copies ​of the newspaper that are ​picked up are ​far ​more likely to be read ​in detail​ than ​than those ​copies delivered ​through letter boxes.

It is this, along with the desire to satisfy ​a huge and ​growing demand for the newspaper, that has led us to change ​our ways of getting it to you.

But if you ​do still ​want to maintain ​a delivery to your home, ​then we can do that for a nominal service charge – we’ll be sending out details very soon.

We have a full list of ​the many new outlets from which you can collect your copy​ of the Chester Standard​ in the paper from this week onwards​.

​So click this link​ to make sure you know where you can collect your free copy.

If you have a business and would like to support this new initiative and become a pick-up point for the Chester Standard, then contact Dave Hughes on 01352 707745 or e-mail dave.hughes@nwn.co.uk