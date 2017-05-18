Rotary club swoops to the rescue of Frodsham community centre after storm damage

IN February this year Storm Doris ripped off a third of Frodsham Community Centre’s roof leaving it exposed to heavy rain.

It resulted in significant damage to the interior, which had only recently benefited from a £1,000 investment.

But just as the building’s future was looking bleak for the 80 organisations that use it, members of the Frodsham and Helsby Rotary Club swooped to the rescue.

They raised a whopping £2,500 to repair the roof and ensure the building is fit for purpose once again.

Club president Mike Jackso, presented a cheque to Roger Williams, chairman of Frodsham Community Association, during the Late Spring Quiz in the main hall.

Roger thanked the club for the much needed donation and also for their many years of “unstinting support” to Frodsham and its community centre.

He later told the Standard: “As a result of Storm Doris on February 23 and the severe damage to the Frodsham Community Centre roof, Frodsham and Helsby Rotary Club have been working hard over the past few months to raise money for the roof repair fund.

“The high winds during the storm ripped off a third of the felt roof leaving the main hall exposed to heavy rain, which resulted in significant internal damage to the recently modernised interior.

“With the help and support of local volunteers, the community centre team took immediate containment action and have worked tirelessly to quickly get the centre fully up and running again.

“As the community centre roof is now watertight with a new improved sheeted steel roof, local groups and individuals are now once again enjoying the full facilities of the centre.”

He added: “Storm Doris had a significant impact on the 80 different groups that use the community centre but this repair is a great example of the local community and organisations like the Rotary Club pulling together to support the community centre and the Frodsham and Helsby residents that use it.”

He said a further £4,000 must be raised to carry out other internal and external work on the building.

“The community association will continue to work hard with local organisations and Frodsham residents to raise this outstanding amount,” Roger said.

All donations to the roof fund can be made on-line at centre.frodcomm.org.uk.