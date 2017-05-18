Mum glassed partner in Frodsham pub for not paying her enough attention

A MUM-OF-TWO glassed her partner in a packed Frodsham pub because he was not paying her enough attention on her birthday, a court heard.

Peace Smith, 41, was on a night out with Geoffrey Little at the Cholmondeley Arms on Church Street when her frustration “boiled over”.

CCTV footage played at Chester Crown Court showed her shoving him before picking up his empty pint glass from the bar and smashing it into his head.

Landlady Jackie Carss, who was working behind the bar, was showered with glass and ended up with a shard embedded in her cheek.

Smith, of Waterside Drive, Frodsham, admitted two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

However, Judge Simon Killeen agreed to suspend the jail term for two years and made her the subject of a 7pm to 7am daily curfew for two months.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, was also ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to Mr Little and £500 to Mrs Carss. Neither victim suffered serious injury.

The judge told Smith: “When somebody picks up a glass and uses that weapon to the head of someone else, the consequences could be catastrophic.

“You had absolutely no idea and at that moment you were not thinking of your children at all. You were just thinking about revenge for being slighted on your birthday.

“This was a disgraceful incident where you’d had far too much to drink. You were upset due to the lack of attention paid to you on your birthday.”

The court heard that the couple had planned to meet for drinks on the evening of March 11 this year to celebrate the defendant’s birthday.

The pub was packed and Smith eventually found Mr Little at the bar where he was speaking to a friend.

Jo Maxwell, prosecuting, said Smith gradually became “frustrated” with the lack of attention she was receiving, which eventually “boiled over”.

Pointing her fingers in Mr Little’s face, the defendant moved towards him and appeared to hit him with her bag before picking up an empty pint glass and smashing it over her partner’s head.

“Such is the force that it shatters immediately but also showers over the landlady,” Miss Maxwell told the court.

“She described shards of glass in her hair and reaching up to her left cheek and finding a shard of glass sticking out of her skin.”

Both victims were left with cuts and bleeding and the police were called to the scene.

Peter Barnett, defending, stressed that prior to the incident Smith had been a person of good character, well-respected in the community and with two young children she loved dearly.

“There was no planning involved in this matter,” he said. “She had drunk a little too much.”

Besides the suspended prison sentence, curfew order and compensation, Smith was also ordered to pay £535 in court costs.