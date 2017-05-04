Cheshire adventurer to take on 100 peak challenge to support mental health charity

A CHESHIRE endurance adventurer who has attempted to reach the peak of Everest twice has set his sights on a challenge closer to home.



Alex Staniforth, 21, of Kelsall, is used to awe-inspiring challenges but says his latest venture is no less daunting as it has the aim of supporting young people with their own mountains to climb.



The former Tarporley High School pupil is planning to climb the 100 highest points in the UK to support the mental health charity Young Minds UK.



This will mean climbing the highest peaks in all the counties of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, starting in Cheshire on Saturday, May 13, during Mental Health Week, and continuing throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for the next two and a half months.



Alex, who launched his first book Icefall at last year’s Chester Literature Festival, will finish his challenge on Sunday, July 23, at Moel Famau on the border of Denbighshire and Flintshire.



Alex will travel 3,500 miles in 10 weeks on foot, bike and boat to raise awareness of and money for the charity which champions the well-being and mental health of young people in the UK.



Young Minds UK is particularly close to Alex’s heart as he has suffered from mental health issues since he was a boy. His ambition is get more of us talking about mental health, and crucially, doing something about it, as he feels it’s still a taboo subject for many people.



“Mental illness is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with – far more difficult than climbing Everest,” said Alex



“It’s fantastic that people like Prince Harry are speaking out about mental health, to show that mental illness can affect everyone, all over the UK.



“But we need to do something about it. Everyone has their own mountain to climb and my big message over the next few months is that if you’re . suffering from mental health issues, please speak out, tell someone you trust, visit the Young Minds website and seek help – it’s not a sign of weakness.



“Talking about it is a sign of strength,” he added.



Alex's latest challenge #ClimbTheUK will stretch his limits physically and mentally and he’s appealing to schools throughout the country to get involved in whatever way they can – by raising money for Young Minds UK, by joining him when he hits town and most importantly by talking about mental health.



Although just 21, he has already attempted to reach the peak of Everest twice, only to be thwarted by avalanches, the second of which two years ago killed three fellow climbers.



To donate visit www.justgiving.com/climbtheuk



Follow Alex’s attempt to #ClimbTheUK by following him on Twitter: @alex_staniforth and www.facebook.com/alexadversity