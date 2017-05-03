Chester pub badly damaged in early morning fire following suspected electrical fault

A Chester pub was badly damaged by a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Rake and Pikel, on Chester Road, Huntington, was almost completely gutted in the blaze.

Cheshire Fire have said they still haven’t determined the cause of the fire which started about 5.26am but it is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault which started behind the bar.

A spokesman for Trust Inns, who own the pub, told the Leader that there is “extensive” fire and water damage to the main lounge and bar area which will take some time to repair.

She said: “It started in the bar area and as far as we are aware there are no suspicious circumstances. We are working with the fire service and the licensee, Donna Tracy, to try to get the pub open as soon as we can.

“It will involve a lot of work unfortunately because there is a lot of water damage. We are devastated because it is such a lovely building.”

Three fire engines from Chester, Ellesmere Port and Powey Lane attended the incident and used a hose reel jet to tackle the fire. Four firefighters used breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

The loft was checked to see if the fire had spread. The fire was extinguished by 7.30am.