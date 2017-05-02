Plumber describes moment his car burst into flames at traffic lights in Chester

A PLUMBER got the shock of his life when his car burst into flames on his way to work.

Adam Darby, 38, had pulled up at traffic lights on Liverpool Road, opposite the Countess of Chester Hospital, at around 7.45am on Friday when he smelled smoke.

He initially blamed a bus that had stopped alongside him – but then turned around to see flames licking up from inside the boot of his Vauxhall Astra.

The father-of-one tried in vain to save his tools and equipment before a fellow motorist shouted at him to get clear of the vehicle.

With just moments to spare he leaped over the verge before the car was engulfed in flames.

Adam, who lives at nearby Deanery Close, told the Leader: “It just blew up like something from an action movie! It was pretty scary – I just stood there in disbelief.

“My tools are all gone and I’ve lost a day’s wages but it could have been worse. The fire service arrived quickly and local residents were lovely. Someone brought me a cup of water and one woman gave me a spoonful of honey that she said would help with the shock!”

The obvious culprit for starting the fire was his blow lamp, he said, but the fire service ruled that out saying it was possibly an electrical fault. His insurance company was dealing with the issue, and he hopes to be back up and plumbing soon.

Describing the ordeal, Adam said he had set off for work as normal and pulled up at the lights next to a bus.

“I could smell fumes and saw some black smoke and thought to myself ‘that bus is a bit stinky’,” he said.

“Then I saw smoke coming up from the boot and thought ‘oh crap!’ I slammed my car over to the side and thought, ‘I’ve got to get my gear out’.”

He was reaching into the back when a fellow motorist appeared at the window and urged him to get out.

“She was saying ‘get away from the car, get away from the car’,” Adam said. “I jumped over the verge and then the car was suddenly engulfed in flames.

“I’ve had vans break down on me before but never anything like this. It was unbelievable.”

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A car which was well alight on a roadway was extinguished with two hose reels. A dry powder extinguisher was also used at the incident.”