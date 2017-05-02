Hoole man jailed after he 'snapped' and cut part of his neighbour's finger off

A MAN has been jailed after he “snapped” and cut part of a neighbour’s finger off on his doorstep, a court heard.

Richard Young, 56, of Linden Grove, Hoole, pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court to causing actual bodily harm on Daniel Coote on October 19 last year.

Prosecutor Paulinus Barnes told the court Young was at home when his son told him that he had been threatened by Mr Coote.

Mr Barnes said Mr Coote told police he had told off a group of young boys after his son had complained of being bullied and they had run off.

Mr Barnes said that by the time one of them, Young’s son, got home, the boy “had said that Mr Coote had threatened to stab him” which Mr Barnes described as “an exaggeration”.

As a result, Young armed himself with a knife and got his friend, Stephen Barlow to drive him to Mr Coote’s house on Cedar Grove, Hoole.

Mr Barnes said that when Mr Coote opened the door he was confronted by Young who accused him of chasing after his son with a knife.

Mr Coote called him an “idiot” and he was then pushed back into his hallway.

He said that he then “felt something cold against his stomach” and he was pushed back again.

On this occasion Mr Coote stepped back again and the knife penetrated his tee-shirt and hoodie and only stopped hitting him in the stomach because he grabbed the blade with his left hand which caused serious injuries.

Mr Coote’s son was in the house at the time of the assault.

After this, Young left the property saying “next time bring a knife to a knife fight”.

The police and ambulance were called and Mr Barlow, who had driven Young to the property, handed himself in. A short time later Young handed himself in, smelling of alcohol, saying it was him.

In interview Young said that he had assaulted Mr Coote but hadn’t taken a knife.

He said he did “what any man would do if their son is threatened”.

In the attack Mr Coote lost the tip of one of his fingers of his left hand.

He also suffered serious injuries to another finger and thumb.

In a victim impact statement read to the court Mr Coote said that his work, as a stonemason, had been affected and he had to take significant time off work as a result of the attack.

He said he may need further surgery in the future and can no longer make a fist with his left hand.

He has lost strength in his left hand which has the constant sensation of pins and needles and causes him pain.

As a result of this he can no longer train at his local boxing gym which was his hobby.

He said it had affected his son and partner a great deal and had meant that he had used up most of his savings.

Defending, Nicolas Williams told the court that Young had “snapped” after feeling “quite helpless” that his son was being bullied in school.

Mr Williams said it was “very much a spur of the moment thing” and that his intention was to “frighten” Mr Coote.

He said that Young wanted to apologise to Mr Coote and said that Young felt “particularly ashamed” that Mr Coote’s son was in the house during the attack.

Mr Williams said that due to bail conditions, Young has had to live away from Hoole which has affected his wife and three children “significantly” and asked for any sentence to be suspended.

Judge Roger Dutton said the incident was a “classic case of what happens when a knife is introduced to a volatile situation”.

Judge Dutton said that Young had caused a “disfiguring injury” which had left Mr Coote unable to work.

He jailed Young for 15 months and granted a five-year restraining order against Young to stop him contacting the victim.