Paedophile pensioner from Lache blackmailed teenage boy into sexual activities

A PAEDOPHILE pensioner has been jailed for five years after he pretended to be 16 and went on to sexually assault a teenager.

Douglas Roscoe, 69, pleaded guilty to committing sexual offences with a 15-year-old boy at Chester Crown Court.

Roscoe, from Leyfield Court in Lache, posed as a 16-year-old on Facebook and befriended his victim on the social networking site in November 2016.

The teenager then sent Roscoe, who has a range of convictions for sexual offences going back to 1964, a “full frontal nude” picture of himself and they arranged to meet.

The court heard how the teenager was shocked to be met by 69-year-old Roscoe, who he described as having “no teeth, strange shoes and quite a fat belly”.

Roscoe threatened to publish the revealing picture the teenager had sent if the boy didn’t go back to his flat with him in Lache.

Simon Parry, prosecuting, said: “After one week of contact with the victim you asked to meet and threatened him, before taking him back to your flat.”

The victim told police during investigations how Roscoe’s flat was “dirty, had two sofas with sheets on and a laptop on the table”.

He also stated how the paedophile told him “he musn’t tell anybody if you don’t want your name in the papers”.

Roscoe then engaged in sexual acts with the teenager and the boy left.

It was two months later, in January 2017, when the victim spoke up about the incident to a friend in school and the police were called.

“You abused him and warned him not to tell anyone,” said Judge Patrick Thompson.

“This incident may have only lasted an hour but you’ve stolen your victim’s childhood and that will stay with him for a long time.

“This was a child. Your perverted ideals and twisted logic mean you are clearly a paedophile and possess a risk to children.”

Roscoe was jailed for a total of five years and will be placed on the Sex Offender Register for life.

l Following the verdict, a spokesman for children’s charity NSPCC said: “Online safety is one of the major 21st century child protection challenges.

“We know the internet is used as a gateway by criminals like Roscoe to arrange and commit offences against children.

“It’s every parent’s nightmare that their child will be targeted in this way.

“Education is key to keeping children safe online and Net Aware – the NSPCC’s guide to social media and gaming apps – provides advice and support for parents.”

Detective Constable, Peta Ticer, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: "First, I want to recognise the courage and bravery of the victim who came forward despite such a terrifying ordeal. He has not only helped put this despicable man behind bars but has prevented him from abusing other children.

"He has no understanding or remorse for the long term mental and physical harm he has put on this child for his own gratification.

"I only hope his sentence and the knowledge that he is no longer a danger to society goes some way in helping the victim through his recovery."