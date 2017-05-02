Chester care home and nursery children celebrate World Penguin Day

RESIDENTS at a Chester care home and local nursery children came together to celebrate World Penguin Day.

The team and residents at Upton Dene Residential and Nursing Home in Caldecott Close had a flipperin’ good time at their penguin-themed party with youngsters from Bright Horizons Countess of Chester Day Nursery and Pre-School.

The pre-school children, aged three to five, came dressed in homemade penguin hats for the special occasion, while residents had decorated the residential and nursing home with homemade penguin statues and cuddly penguins.

The Sanctuary home’s chef manager, Julian Davison. also baked a beautiful penguin cake, complete with an igloo topping for the tea party festivities.

Resident Norma Long, 83, said: “I really enjoyed seeing the children. The hats looked lovely, they were the perfect penguins.”

And Jean Capner, 88, said: “It was so lovely to spend time with the children, they looked wonderful.”

Fellow resident Gill Hunt, 80, added: “It was great fun to celebrate penguin day and seeing the children took me back to doing arts and crafts when I was younger.”

The celebration, which included the team sharing interesting facts about the fascinating penguin species, links with Upton Dene’s exciting new partnership with Chester Zoo – where they have adopted the attraction’s colony of Humboldt penguins.

Care home’s activities leader Bernie Harding said: “It was fantastic to mark World Penguin Day, especially as we are a proud adopter of the species of penguins at Chester Zoo.

“We all had a fabulous time, the afternoon was filled with smiles, laughter and all things penguin – and we can’t forget to mention the children who were dressed perfect for the occasion. The residents’ faces lit up when they arrived.”

As part of the partnership with Chester Zoo, the nursing home is also supporting regular dementia-friendly coffee mornings which take place at the zoo on the second and fourth Monday of every month, between 10.30am and midday.

Bernie added: “The partnership with the zoo is an exciting time for us at Upton Dene.

“It truly is supporting our residents become even more active members of their local community.

“We’ve already enjoyed one visit to our beautiful penguins and we are already looking to make another visit!”