Cheshire Police drop investigation into sale of Alexandra Park Lodge in Hoole

Cheshire Police have dropped an investigation into the alleged illegal sale of Alexandra Park Lodge.

The lodge in Hoole is the subject of controversey after the council sold it in February 2013 for £249,000 to a property developer.

Campaigners maintain that the lodge was not the council’s to sell and belonged to the people of Hoole.

However, the police have now dropped the investigation temporarily until the Land Registry can determine the ownership status of the land.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “Earlier this year Cheshire Police received a complaint from a member of the public regarding the sale of Alexandra Park Lodge.

“After receiving the disclosure, due to the complexity of the allegation, independent legal advice was sought.

“From the advice received Cheshire Constabulary can confirm that no investigation will commence into this disclosure.”

The campaigners are now set to take the council to land court to determine whether the people of Hoole or the council owned the land which has the lodge on it.

If the Land Registry find that the council did not own the land then the police may become involved again if the council do not try to rectify any mistake.

Lead campaigner, Linda Webb, said: “The council have now disclosed the documents which we need and they have been provided to the Land Registry.

“The council did not own the land when the officers decided to sell the piece around the lodge.

“We are taking advice on the next stage.”

The picture has been further complicated however after the owner of the lodge, Stephen Cooper, submitted a planning application to extend the premises to add a two-storey extension and a detached garage.

Mrs Webb said she would try to get councillors to call in the plans because the Hoole History and Heritage Society “do not want the building interfered with” because it is “iconic”.

She said she would seek a building preservation notice for the lodge which allows councils to protect buildings which are not listed from alteration for a period of six months whilst a inquiry over the future of the building is carried out.

Cheshire West and Chester Council have declined to comment.