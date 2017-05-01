Mother from Mancot helping charities after hospitals helped newborn son

A mother has set herself a fundraising mission to support the hospitals that gave life-saving care to her newborn son.

Lanni Palumbo, 32, of Mancot, told how her son Fletcher Stevenson needed care at the Countess of Chester Hospital and later Arrowe Park hospital after complications during birth.

She said: “Fletcher was in hospital for a month after he was born, without the special care from these truly remarkable teams of people our son may not be here today.”

Now Miss Palumbo, originally from Chester, has organised a seven a side football tournament and fun day in aid of three charities at Chester County Sports Hall on June 10.

The event will raise funds for the Countess of Chester Hospital’s Babygrow Appeal, which aims to build a new neonatal unit, as well as Ronald McDonald House at the IncuBabies fund at Arrowe Park.

Miss Palumbo told how Ronald McDonald House helped her and partner Gareth Stevenson, 34, after Fletcher’s birth in December 2015.

“Throughout Fletcher’s time at Arrowe Park we were able to stay with in the hospital close to our poorly boy thanks to Ronald McDonald House,” she said.

“We really don’t know what we would of done without this facility, when your child is sick you don’t want to leave there side.

”Gareth and I will be forever thankful for all the care and support given to us all as a family.”

Little Fletcher, now 16 months old, has made a full recovery, Miss Palumbo added.

“It’s remarkable. He’s just exceeding all expectations,” she said

“He’s exceeding all the milestones that children have, he’s just way past them – he’s unbelievable.”

As well as a football tournament, the event will include a visit from Chase of popular children’s TV show Paw Patrol, games, a raffle, tombola, toy and cake sales and a barbecue provided by Upton Village Butchers.

Miss Palumbo added: “We want to show our gratitude and support towards all three of the charities that have touched our lives, they will now always be close to our hearts.

“Family, friends and local businesses have all shown us their overwhelming support.”