Hoole Community Street Festival set to entertain crowds again on Sunday

WISECRACKING organisers of a community street festival in Chester are promising a 'Hoole lot of fun' at this year's event on Sunday.

The Hoole Community Street Festival, which was introduced last year as an annual event, was an immediate hit with attendees and businesses, and is now a firm date in the city's social calendar.

To make the family event even more inclusive, this year the team has booked a ‘Mobiloo’ for children and adults with disabilities.

Sue Mason, who chairs the organising committee, said: “We asked a friend of ours and fellow business owner Annie Somerville what we could do to make the festival more inclusive for disabled residents and their carers.

“Annie’s six-year-old daughter Ellie is disabled so she is something of an expert.”

She added: “A Mobiloo is a mobile, self-contained facility with a bench and a hoist to provide a safe and dignified area for changing and toileting.

“It even comes with its own attendant to ensure that it is clean and dry. All families need to bring is their own sling. At last families like ours can enjoy ourselves together without having to cut short our visit.”

Sue said the idea had been warmly welcomed by the community, and the team thanked Hoole councillors Alex Black and Angie Chidley for providing funding for the Mobiloo at the event.

She said: “The idea has been embraced by everyone we have spoken to, and the organisers of Pride have told us they would like to have the facility at their festivals too. It’s fantastic how sometimes it’s the simplest ideas which make the biggest differences.”

The festival takes place on Sunday from 11am to 7pm on Faulkner Street and Charles Street.

There will be live music from Ben Stafford, Motley Ukes, The Continentals, Berni Lee, Cynic Notes, Besiders, Rojo and Anna Farell, and activities including facepainting, arts and crafts, games and a tea party.

Street food, refreshments and alcohol will also be available with many of the local shops and establishments remaining open.

Hoole won the Best Local Centre category in the 2016 Great British High Street Awards.