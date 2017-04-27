Health and safety gone mad as man prepares to run Chester Half Marathon in hazard suit

It COULD be seen as a case of ‘health and safety gone mad’ when a Chester man runs the city’s half marathon in full asbestos protective clothing next month.

Stuart Hughes from Newton will run the Essar Chester Half Marathon in safety clothing on Sunday, May 21, to raise money for local cancer charity Maggie’s Centre.

The 43-year-old works for the National Asbestos Helpline and has vowed to run all 13.1 miles wearing the safety gear.

“It gets really hot in the disposable overalls and you can’t see where you’re going because the goggles steam up,” said Stuart.

“You’re constantly trying to catch your breath through the mask, but every step will be worth it to support the amazing work of Maggie’s Centre.

“Maggie’s Centres are incredible and empowering places for anyone facing cancer.”

Robert Moore and Joan Kennedy, from Birchall Blackburn Law in Chester are also running to make sure Stuart finishes in one piece.

Both are members of Birchall Blackburn Law’s specialist asbestos team and know how important Maggie’s Centre can be to asbestos-related lung cancer and mesothelioma sufferers.

“I have been asked to keep an eye on Stuart in his asbestos gear,” said Robert.

“If the worst happens and he collapses, he’s asked me to throw him over my shoulder and carry him across the line, so I’m really hoping he manages to run the whole thing.”

Holly Smith, centre fundraising manager for Maggie’s Centre, said: “We’ve been so impressed by all the fundraising efforts of the National Asbestos Helpline so far, but this challenge really does raise the bar.

“We wish Stuart and Robert the best of luck over the gruelling 13.1 miles and hope they cross the finish line not too exhausted.”

To support the team sponsor them at www.virginmoney giving.com/team/MaggiesRunners.