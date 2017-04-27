Delayed Frodsham Street scheme in Chester cost extra £175,000

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s £13.5 million plan for a new bus station at Gorse Stacks is causing delays that could cost the city hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Responding to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request regarding the renovations on Frodsham Street, CWaC replied that “… the cost increase associated with the bulk of the overrun, due to the liquidation of our granite supplier, is in the region of £175,000.”

CWaC has turned Frodsham Street into a ‘shared space’ for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists as part of the scheme, but although work has been completed on the bus station, it won’t be opening until June at the earliest.

City Rail Link buses now use Frodsham Street and other services could be back in early May.

“The renovations on Frodsham Street have overrun by many months,” wrote Matthew Rawson in his FOI request. “Please can you provide the additional costs that have been undertaken by the project due to the extra time taken to finish the work on the road.”

CWaC replied with details of the increasing costs and wrote that “… that figure is based on the costs of the plant and equipment required, staff time and reprogramming other site operations to take into account the delay to the granite. There have been other smaller delays due to, for example, the discovery of shallow power cables that require lowering.”

The council hopes that once work is completed, Frodsham Street will “become an even more important gateway to the city”.