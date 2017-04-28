Crime tsar to probe Cheshire Police cautions system after newspaper exposé

THE Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire has said he will look into the cautions system after a Leader investigation showed a lack of public scrutiny.

David Keane sent the Leader a short statement after it revealed that the cautions system in Cheshire had almost no public scrutiny.

He said: “Thank you for the opportunity to comment. I will be taking up the matter with the Chief Constable.”

In December, this newspaper revealed that hundreds of cautions have been handed out in Cheshire over the past four years for serious offences including rape, sexual assaults on children and serious violence.

In response to the story Cheshire Police said all of their cautions were given out in accordance with national guidelines and were judged on an individual basis.

They also added that out-of-court disposal panels – which are made up of magistrates, youth offending teams, police and Crown Prosecution Service staff – check a percentage of police cautions every three months to ensure cautions are given out appropriately.

Cheshire Police were the first police force in the country to introduce the out-of-court disposal panels in 2013 – but there is no information available on the force’s website about them, their work, or the outcomes of their decisions.

A Home Affairs Select Committee said in 2013 that the panels would make the public “more confident in the system” if they were made aware of them.

The Leader submitted a Freedom of Information request to Cheshire Police about the work of out-of- court disposal panels in Cheshire and found that, between 2013 and 2015, a total of 528 cautions were checked by the panel out of a total of 5,958 handed out by police – 8.9 per cent.

Of the 528 checked, 81 were found to have been given out inappropriately.

The reasons given by the panel were that 61 of the offences were too serious for a caution and should have gone to court, 11 were because the offender had similar previous convictions, two offences had been wrongly recorded, two should have gone to court because of the offenders’ lack of police cooperation, one said that there should have been more intervention for an offender with alcohol issues and one had a lack of victim consultation.

A further three had no reason recorded.

The findings led to two MPs, David Hanson, who is MP for Delyn who is the Shadow Police and Justice Minister and former Minister for Crime and Policing, and Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston and Shadow Health Minister, to call for a change to the out-of-court disposal panels to allow for public scrutiny.

Currently the panels decide at random which cases they check – with no system in place to ensure cautions which are given out for indictable-only offences (serious offences which can only go to the Crown Court).

They meet once every three months to go through 20 cases which takes around three hours per panel.

There are panels for northern, eastern and western Cheshire as well as one for youth offending.

When looking at cases, the panel considers the seriousness, the views of the victim, the rationale of the officer and previous offending history.

They then decide whether to support the police decision or whether they don’t, giving their reasons why.

If the panel disagrees with a decision, it does not necessarily mean that the issuing of the caution did not comply with national standards.