Exhilarating watersports festival to be held at prestigious Cheshire horse show

AN exhilarating festival of watersports will run alongside one of the country’s most prestigious showjumping events near Chester.

The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show, near Tattenhall, takes place between June 14 and 18, coinciding with where the Bolesworth International Water Festival will also be staged.

The official launch saw breathtaking stunts and tricks performed by international stars on the lake at the foot of Bolesworth Castle.

In addition to the wakeboarding display, there were demonstrations from the showjumping and dressage team.

The Pro Wakeboard Tour will visit Bolesworth on Saturday, and Sunday, June 17-18, as part of the Bolesworth International Water Festival.

The event will see some of the best wakeboarders in the world battle it out in a spectacular head-to-head style contest on a purpose-built wakeboard park.

Nina Barbour, founder and president of the Equerry Bolesworth Horse Show, said: “As one of the UK’s most high profile showjumping events, we attract a huge number of devoted show jumping and international dressage fans, yet the Bolesworth International has become synonymous with a fantastic family day out for all.

“As such, we are constantly looking to expand our offering and what better way to do that than with the adrenaline rush of a world class watersports event?”

The competition itself will run over two days with spectators getting the chance to see athletes performing an array of tricks; from double flips and 900 degree spins to crazy named moves like ‘Moby Dicks’, ‘Tantrums’ and ‘Tootsie Rolls’.

Throughout the five-day event, when athletes are not competing, members of the public will get the chance to have a go on the water themselves to try stand up paddle boarding and water zorbing.