'Fake news' row erupts over fracking policy at Cheshire West and Chester Council

A ROW has erupted between Labour and the Conservatives over a document that outlines how the council will handle planning applications by fracking companies.

The Labour-led administration at Cheshire West and Chester Council says its Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) on oil and gas exploration is perfectly robust.

But the Tory opposition ‘called in’ the document at a meeting of the Places Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday night saying it could be strengthened further.

The call-in was then withdrawn at the eleventh hour leading Labour councillor Matt Bryan to lambaste Conservative members on Facebook. He said they had “withdrawn their objection” to the SPD at the last minute, “wasting thousands of taxpayers’ cash”.

He wrote: “It is disappointing but unsurprising that the

pro-fracking Conservative opposition have yet again tried to derail this onshore oil and gas supplementary planning document.

“Can I suggest in the absence of any ideas that the people who called this in go away, put their thinking caps on, and do something useful... and stop attempting to score cheap political points and undermining the great work our administration is doing in dealing with the threat of fracking.”

However, Cllr Andrew Dawson, who led a group of nine councillors pushing for further scrutiny of the SPD, said the call-in had been withdrawn on the advice of council lawyers.

With a General Election around the corner, rules of ‘purdah’ mean public arenas cannot be used for political purposes.

He accused Cllr Bryan of peddling “fake news”, stressing that the opposition group was fully behind the SPD and simply wanted to ensure it was more effective.

Cllr Dawson told the Leader: “The Conservative Group were there in force, ready for the meeting, and ready to say we support the SPD but it can be improved further, the errors in it corrected, as well as showing how the council can do so much more to take the views of local people fully into account when faced with controversial development proposals that can affect communities for generations.

“It was the council’s lawyers, advising the chairman of the meeting, that called it off.”

He added: “Any suggestion that the meeting didn’t take place for any other reason is, in my view, disingenuous and no doubt aimed at hiding the hypocrisy at the heart of Labour’s approach to fracking and fracking policy locally.

“They say they are opposed to fracking, and stood for election saying they would bring in a moratorium, only to find it was unlawful for a council to have such a moratorium and any outright opposition to fracking would prevent them from taking part in planning decisions through ‘predetermination’.

“The SPD they have produced now provides the detailed policy check list for anyone wishing to make a fracking application. Labour are trying to hide this outrageous hypocrisy with ‘fake news’ and smears.”

Cllr Dawson said he now had an agreement with the committee chairman, Labour’s Cllr Brian Clarke, that the document would be reviewed and errors corrected.

He and the Conservative councillors will also be given the chance to give their views on the SPD at a meeting in June, after the election.

The SPD is now in effect, should any fracking applications be lodged with the council.

Chris Matheson, Labour MP for Chester, said: “The Conservatives are in chaos over fracking yet again."

“This call-in was nothing more than an attempt to derail the council’s proposal for supplementary planning guidance on fracking because the Conservatives want to frack in Cheshire West and Cheshire. They want to frack in the countryside around Upton, Mickle Trafford, and Guilden Sutton.

“This call-in was designed to delay the implementation of the policy or sabotage it altogether. Its aim was clear – to derail objections and facilitate fracking here.

“I believe when they saw me ready to speak, they caved in, ran away from debate and withdrew the objections. Once again it is me and Labour standing up to thwart Tory attempts to frack.

“Fracking hasn’t happened yet in Chester because of the political opposition I have led with colleagues in Parliament and locally, and it is because of the overwhelming and active opposition of residents locally including local environmental campaign groups.

“The Conservatives just cannot give up on their love affair with fracking. When in control of the council they allowed 10 exploration permissions across the borough and passed a 25-year production permission in Ellesmere Port. It is only a couple of years since a leading member of the local Conservatives spoke at the Shale Gas World conference to invite and welcome the industry to Cheshire.

“Give the Tories an inch and they will allow fracking in Chester. I’ve stood firm against it these last two years and I shall be doing the same in the next Parliament.”