A CAR fire near the Countess of Chester Hospital caused chaos for motorists.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Liverpool Road at around 7.50am. There were no reported injuries and it is not yet known how the fire started.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A car which was well alight on a roadway was extinguished with two hose reels. A dry powder extinguisher was also used at the incident.”

Picture: Jason Howard / Twitter (@hbjase)