Campaigners fear new 'student ghetto' is being created in Chester after planning inspector ruling

A NEW “student ghetto” is being created in the city, campaigners fear.

Chester Community Voice (CCV) UK expressed concerns after a planning inspector overturned a council committee's decision to reject plans for a 150-bedroom student block called Oakbase House on Trafford Street in Newtown.

Applicant Primus Alliance and its linked companies already run Northgate Point, a controversial 121-bedroom facility on the same road.

Government inspector Paul Singleton threw out all of the reasons the Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) planning committee gave in refusing the application in December.

And to rub salt into the wounds, he revealed CWaC could be liable to pay the company's costs in having to take the matter to appeal.

The news has led locals to fear that a recently-rejected plan for a 376-bedroom, eight-storey student block on nearby Black Diamond Street could also be overturned.

Reg Barritt, of CCV UK, said: “We had no doubt that the Oakbase House application would be passed on appeal. It is our view that the decision is based, as with all the others that have gone before, more on the direction of unwritten Government policy than on sound planning grounds.

“It shows no respect for what the National Planning Policy Framework and our Local Plan sets out to achieve in terms of required delivery of mixed residential housing and commercial development in the city along with required sustainable protection of the character and distinctiveness and well-being of our urban communities.”

Referring to the Garden Lane area of the city as the top student accommodation hotspot, he added: “Clearly Newtown is set to become Chester’s second student ghetto.”

Objectors to the Oakbase House application had raised concerns about the scale of the building, parking, noise and anti-social behaviour among other issues.

However, in his report, Mr Singleton said that he deemed the scale and mass of Oakbase House to be “appropriate” in the context of the surrounding area.

He went on: “The total of 271 student bedrooms – across the two developments – is not a significant number given the overall number of dwellings in the high density terraced housing, residential towers and other accommodation in the area.

“I saw nothing to suggest that Newtown is dominated by houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) or that it is suffering the adverse effects of a transient population.”

Neither the police nor council had raised concerns about anti-social behaviour and all tenants would be subject to a ‘student behaviour policy’, he said.

Mr Singleton conceded that on-site parking would be “very limited” but stressed a 'travel plan' would be implemented to encourage students to use public transport and not bring cars to university.

He added: “Accordingly, I have no evidence to demonstrate that the proposal would cause undue pressure on the availability of parking spaces on nearby streets.”

His report states that an application for costs has been made by Primus against CWaC. No decision has yet been made on this application.