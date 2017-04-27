Funeral of popular former Rossett wine bar owner Nicholas Churton to be held on Friday

The funeral of a popular former restaurateur is to be held tomorrow.

Nicholas Churton, who for many years ran Churton’s wine bar in Rossett, was found dead in his flat in Crescent Close in Wrexham on March 27.

Jordan Davidson, 25, of Wrexham, will stand trial in September charged with his alleged murder along with a number of other offences.

Mr Churton’s funeral is to be held at Pentrebychan Crematorium, Wrexham, on Friday at 11.30am.

Many have paid tribute to Mr Churton, including Lisa Gabriel, one of his neighbours in Crescent Close.

She said: “Nicholas was a lovely, kind-hearted man who loved to watch a bit of Tipping Point.

“He liked a glass of wine and always had a glass for me greeted with a smile.

“I only knew him for a couple of months as he had not long lived in Crescent Close.

“He was a well-educated man who came across as posh to some, but he was one of the most down to earth gentlemen I have ever met.

“I used to cook and tidy up for him here and there as he was disabled and we formed a great friendship. It is so sad and tragic, such a loss.

“I will miss you dearly old friend. Sleep tight.”