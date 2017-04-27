Ellesmere Port man assaulted woman and young son in supermarket car park

A man throttled a woman after pushing her into a flowerbed and kicking her while she was on the floor.

George Ashley Arathoon, 25, assaulted the woman, as well as her son, in the car park at Asda in Queensferry, Helen Tench, prosecuting, said.

Police were called after several reports a man had been seen pushing the woman over before kicking her and grabbing her by the throat and trying to drag her out.

Arathoon, of Underwood Drive, Ellesmere Port, was also seen to lunge at the child, who witnesses told police looked really frightened and scared, Wrexham Magistrates Court heard.

Arathoon admitted two charges of assault and deputy district judge John Maxwell adjourned the case until May 17 at Wrexham for a full pre-sentence report to be prepared.