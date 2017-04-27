Controlled explosion at Chester school after old army device is found in house clear-out

AN old army explosive found during a house clear-out has been blown up on a school playing field in Chester.

Bomb disposal experts carried out the controlled explosion at Dee Banks School, on Sandy Lane, just before 5pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “We were contacted by a member of the public who had been sorting out a family member’s home and found an old army explosive device.

“They contacted ourselves and we’ve taken the EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] to the site and they decided to conduct a controlled explosion.”

A cordon was set up around the area but no pupils were present on the school grounds, he said.