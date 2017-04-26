FOCUS Wales is back and will take place over 11th-13th May 2017!

FOCUS Wales is an annual multi-venue festival taking place in Wrexham that places the music industry spotlight firmly on the emerging talent that Wales has to offer the world. FOCUS Wales 2017 will mark the festival's 7th edition, and will welcome over 7,000 people to the town, building upon 2016′s record attendance across a jam-packed weekend of events. There's no place like Wrexham during FOCUS Wales, as we showcase 200+ bands, fill out a variety of spaces and music venues, using 20 stages, and hosting a full schedule of Interactive Industry Sessions, Stand-up Comedy, Arts events, and Film screenings, throughout the festival.

For your chance to be there to see the great line-up at the Leader-sponsored Friday evening event at St. Giles' church, simply answer the question below and complete your details by the closing date of 12noon Friday May 5th. The first 5 correct entries drawn at random will win a pair if tickets to the whole evening which includes the following line-up:

6.30pm Into The Ark, the talented south Wales duo who recently appeared on the final of the Voice.

7.20pm Billy Bibby and the Smiles

8.10pm The Cosmic Array

9.00pm John Bramwell. I Am Kloot's singer-songwriter John Bramwell, returns to the stage, with a very special performance during FOCUS Wales 2017, at the beautiful St Giles Parish Church, and armed with his first set of brand new songs since the band's UK 2014 top ten album 'Let It All In'. *John will be joined on the night by special guests.

See more about the Focus Wales event here