Former teacher from Chester jailed for selling thousands of pieces of fake jewellery

A FORMER teacher who sold counterfeit jewellery online for more than £300,000 has been jailed.

Cheshire West Trading Standards brought the case against Suzanne Piercy after an investigation into the sale of fake Pandora jewellery being sold on an online auction site.

Piercy imported counterfeit charms from contacts in Germany and Hong Kong and sold them online using a significant number of listings under the name of Zacsfactor.

The 49-year-old from Sutherland Way, Vicars Cross, Chester, was found guilty of one count of fraudulent trading between March 2014 and June 2016, together with two trademark offences.

Trading Standards and police officers executed a search warrant at her house on June 9, 2016. A total of 1285 fake Pandora products were seized along with £3,205 cash.

From March 2015 to June 2016, Piercy sold 15,494 Pandora products earning over £300,000. The retail price of the 1285 seized items was £57,825. When added to the £697,230 potential value of items sold between March 2015 to June 2016, it suggested a total loss to Pandora of about £755,000.

Jailing Piercy for 16 months, Judge Roger Dutton stated Piercy was “operating a well-run, efficient, successful, professional business making substantial profits”.

She was being used “as an outlet for a supplier from overseas” and “it soon became clear it was not legitimate and exploited the scheme for her own and her family’s benefit”.

Maria Byrne, Cheshire West and Chester Council’s director of operations, said after a Chester Crown Court sentencing hearing: “Counterfeiting is an illegal activity which affects the livelihoods of legitimate, hardworking businesses

“Our Trading Standards officers protect residents across Cheshire West by investigating the sale of counterfeit products and we will take action against anyone found selling counterfeit products.

“I would ask residents to seriously think twice about supporting this kind of activity.

“Buying counterfeit goods online may appear to be an attractive and cheap alternative but they are, by their very nature, inferior products and are often unsafe.”

She added: “This is the end result of a very complex investigation. This case has been listed for a Proceeds of Crime hearing in June to recover the proceeds from what was a substantial counterfeiting operation.”