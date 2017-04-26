Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Chester at the weekend

A FRODSHAM motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in Chester at the weekend.

The 31-year-old man is being treated at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and car in Long Lane, Upton, just before 6pm on Saturday.

North West Ambulance Service sent four vehicles and the air ambulance. The man was airlifted to Aintree University Hospital in Fazakerley and was later transferred to the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

A police spokesman said: “The collision involved a red Vauxhall Mokka and a white Suzuki motorcycle.

“The motorcycle rider, a 31-year-old man from Frodsham, suffered serious injuries.

“He has since been transferred to the Royal Liverpool Hospital where his condition is described as ‘critical’.”

The car driver, a 58-year-old woman from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was uninjured.

The road was closed for some time after the crash while police carried out an investigation and fire crews from Chester and Ellesmere Port made the scene safe.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision and anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 720 of April 22, 2017.