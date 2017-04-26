Elderly pedestrian treated for serious injuries after being knocked over in Chester

AN ELDERLY pedestrian is being treated for serious injuries after being knocked down in Chester.

Emergency services attended the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Tarvin Road, Vicars Cross, at 8.40pm yesterday. The woman pedestrian, 71, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “Officers made an extensive search of the area with the help of air support and a local 41-year-old man is currently assisting officers with their enquiries.

“Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 918 of April 24.”