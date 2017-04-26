Daredevil gran from Blacon in another leap of faith at age of 83

A DAREDEVIL gran is preparing for her third skydive.

Emily Hornby, 83, of Donne Place in Blacon, Chester, will leap out of a plane strapped to an instructor on July 9 to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

She has already completed two jumps in aid of the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Backford and the British Heart Foundation.

She told the Leader: “I’ve definitely got the bug! I’m 84 in November but my motto is ‘do it while you can’. I just love it!”

In 2015, this newspaper revealed that Emily was doing her first sky dive in honour of her late son, barman Gary Roberts, 42, who was stabbed to death at his home in Newton, Chester.

The former auxiliary nurse Emily carried out her thrilling fundraising feat 10 years after Gary was killed by Kris Crosby, 23, who was jailed for 14 years for his murder.

A great-grandmother of 23 children, grandmother of 11 and mother of five, Emily wanted to mark the 10th anniversary of Gary’s death in a fitting manner.

At the time, Emily said: “My family and friends thought I was crazy to even think about completing a sky dive but the idea came to me one day and from that day onwards I decided I was going to do it for Gary, in his memory.

“It was a great way to remember him, we miss him every day.”

* To sponsor Emily, call her on 01244 374841.