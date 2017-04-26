Fundraising Chester runners show they have the heart to complete London Marathon

TWO men from Chester completed the London Marathon in memory of family members and to raise money for a heart charity.

David Herra and Kevin Lightfoot completed the gruelling 26-mile course on Sunday and were part of a group of 400 runners competing on behalf of the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

David, 33, from Upton, took on the challenge because his family has a history of heart disease. As well as losing his uncle and great grandmother to heart disease, his other uncle, Gordon, has undergone bypass surgery and has had stents fitted to reopen his arteries.

The event has raised over half a million pounds for the BHF, which will go towards better understanding how to prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory disease, which currently affects around seven million people in the UK.

David, who completed the race in three hours 44 minutes, said: “Running the London Marathon was such an incredible experience. The atmosphere on the day was fantastic and I’m so proud to have been running for the BHF. Knowing that I was running for such a great cause, raising money for their vital research, really spurred me on to the finish line.”

Kevin, from Saughall, raised a whopping £3,100 and took part because his father has a heart condition. His grandfather died a week after he was born during a heart bypass operation and last year his dad had the same operation in the same hospital. However, because of the work the BHF do, he has survived and is said to be a completely different person.

Kevin, 38, said after crossing the finish line: “Hopefully the money I raise will help make a difference to the millions of people in the UK living with heart and circulatory disease.”

Shonali Rodrigues, head of events at the BHF, added: “Without the dedication and commitment of people like David and Kevin we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.

“The stories of why our amazing supporters take part never fails to amaze me and it was incredible to see David, Kevin and around 400 others take on such a tough challenge and help us stop heart disease in its tracks.”

Two members of the Chester Road Runners also successfully completed the London Marathon, raising money for Charity.

Rachael Landen completed her very first marathon in 4 hours 28 minutes and raised money for Breast Cancer Now.

Kerry Roberts also completed her first marathon in 5 hours 34 minutes and raised money for the Countess of Chester Hospital’s Babygrow Appeal.

Chester FC youth coach Paul Brighton, from Broughton, also completed his first marathon in 4 hours 52 minutes.