A CHEF threatened his girlfriend’s ex-boss over a pay dispute telling him “pay up or get ****ed up”, a court heard.

Daniel Schott, 41, of North Street, Boughton, Chester, sent several messages on Facebook to Kevin Jones, who runs recruitment agency Rampart Blue.

He claims he acted after Mr Jones failed to pay his partner £2,500 which she had earned in commission-based pay at the company over four months.

Cheshire magistrates heard Schott “saw red” and sent the messages on March 29 to “let off steam”.

He implied he would confront Mr Jones over the issue and was prepared to face the consequences in court.

Mr Jones was so concerned by the threats that he temporarily moved out of his home and contacted the police, who promptly arrested Schott.

Richard Thomas, defending at Chester Magistrates Court, said Schott and his girlfriend had become frustrated as their reduced income left them struggling to pay rent and bills.

“Mr Schott was understandably frustrated and annoyed and protective towards his partner,” Mr Thomas told the court.

“Unfortunately, one afternoon he decided he was going to take matters into his own hands.”

Mr Thomas accepted the messages were “menacing” but stressed Schott never intended to carry out any of the threats.

“It was someone letting off a large amount of steam in a threatening way,” said Mr Thomas.

The court was told the pay dispute was the subject of separate legal proceedings.

Schott, who had five previous convictions for eight offences, pleaded guilty to a charge of sending a threatening communication and was fined £275.

He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.