Company buys jewellers and leather goods shop on Chester's historic Rows for £2.75m

A PROPERTY investment company has paid £2.75 million to buy a building on Chester’s historic Rows.

Custodian REIT PLC announced yesterday that it had bought the multi-let retail units on Eastgate Street, currently occupied by a jewellers and leather goods shop.

Constructed circa 1860, the grade II listed building is described as one of the city centre’s most iconic black and white properties.

Commercial property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) was appointed to carry out a pre-acquisition survey of the Victorian building and pre-purchase valuation for the units.

Situated in Chester’s retail centre, the property incorporates two separate units, the high-street jewellers at street level and the leatherware shop at row level.

Arranged over four stories as well as a basement, the total floor area covers 4,843 sq ft.

Custodian REIT has recently purchased the two adjacent properties on Eastgate Street and bosses say they will continue to look for other investment opportunities.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, managing director of Custodian Capital Ltd, the company’s discretionary investment manager, said: “We are delighted to have acquired this prominent unit within Chester’s prime retail pitch.

“Chester is a leading destination for retail in the region due to a thriving tourism industry and excellent transport links.

“The unit adjoins two properties held by Custodian REIT, providing a ‘marriage value’ which we expect to result in an overall valuation increase for the combined lot.”

Chris Lowther, director of building consultancy at LSH in Manchester, added: “The Chester Rows retail units attract a high footfall and are subsequently very desirable as investment properties.

“However, given their age, design and listing status, it is critical an investor has a clear understanding of the operational implications and leasing structure to ensure the statutory, title and financial risks are adequately reflected within the investment strategy.”