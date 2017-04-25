Storyhouse in Chester unveils opening cinema line-up

Storyhouse has unveiled its opening film programme ahead of its launch next month.

The first ever screening in the new boutique cinema on Friday May 12 is war time drama Their Finest, which features an all-star cast including Bill Nighy and Gemma Arterton.

Other main releases include the latest in the Alien franchise, Alien: Covenant starring Michael Fassbender, comedy-action Mindhorn – written by the team behind Mighty Boosh. Epic action adventure Wonder Woman, political thriller starring Jessica Chastain Miss Sloane, and based on the best-selling books, Diary of a Wimpy Kid starring Chloe Moretz, plus My Cousin Rachel starring Rachel Weisz, Julian Barnes’ A Sense of an Ending, and The Secret Scripture based on the Man Booker nominee.

Chester audiences will be able to watch World Cinema on a big screen. During May and June cinemagoers can see Kristen Stewart in acclaimed ghost story Personal Shopper and the Oscar-winning foreign language film The Salesman.

Saturday mornings in Storyhouse will be a place for families to watch a movie together. Every Saturday at 9.30am there will be a family film screened – the first line-up includes BFG, Lego Batman and anime hit When Marnie was There. There will also be film-themed free arts and crafts in the library.

Storyhouse will be bringing the capital’s finest to Chester audiences by screening National Theatre, Young Vic and Royal Opera House productions. The first in the bill includes NT’s children show Peter Pan, the Royal Opera House’s Otello and the RSC’s Salome. Plus Olivier award-winning Yerma with Billie Piper starring in the Young Vic’s sell-out production of Lorca’s ‘shattering’ masterpiece. Angels in America, the National Theatre’s new production of Tony Kushner’s seminal American classic, with an all-star cast including Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough and Nathan Lane and directed by Oliver-award winner Marianne Elliot, will also be shown.

As well as blockbusters, independent, world and family films, Storyhouse will bring the classics back to the original Odeon with a series of reissues. Screenings of Woody Allen’s Manhattan and Jack Nicholson’s break-through movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest are first on the bill.

The weekend of May 19 – 20 is the WOW Chester festival – two days of events, workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities, plus a series of films in the cinema. The line-up includes Certain Woman, Letters from Baghdad, The Fits and Viceroy’s House.

The Storyhouse cinema will have relaxed screenings and autism and baby and toddler friendly screenings.

There will be four screenings a day in the brand new ‘lightbox’ cinema, which is housed in a unique sound proofed pavilion that is suspended in the former Odeon cinema.

Tickets to see a film cost £8.50 during the day and £9.50 in the evening. Under 15s £6.50/£7.50. Saturday morning and toddler friendly screenings are £4 for all tickets.