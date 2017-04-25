THE sale of sugary drinks could be banned at the Countess of Chester Hospital from next year.

The hospital has already taken steps to reduce the sale of the sweet treats and to inform staff, patients and visitors how much sugar is in the beverages they buy.

Cans and bottles of sugary soft drinks will be targeted at hospitals in England, as well as sugary drinks made in NHS cafes and canteens, such as coffees with sugar syrup.

Other drinks that will be hit by the move are those with added sugar, including fruit juices with extra sugar.

NHS England announced that such drinks would be banned unless further voluntary action is taken to cut sales.

NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said: “A spoonful of sugar may help the medicine go down but spoonfuls of added sugar day-in, day-out mean serious health problems.

“It’s great that following discussion with NHS England, big name retailers are agreeing to take decisive action, which helps send a powerful message to the public and NHS staff about the link between sugar and obesity, diabetes and tooth decay.”

A number of measures have already been introduced at the Countess of Chester Hospital to encourage healthier options.

A spokesman said: “We have removed the sale of all 500ml sugary drinks from our retail outlets including vending machines

“Only 20 per cent of all 330ml drinks sold are classed as sugary drinks in our retail outlets and vending machines

“We only offer healthier options at our point of sale tills.

“We offer choice when it comes to the foods and drinks we offer. Customers/staff can choose low calorie/fat/sugar options of meals, drinks and snacks if they should choose to do so

“We have added posters to our drinks fridges which highlight the number of teaspoons of sugar in a selection of drinks to raise awareness

“We operate a traffic light system on our menu in the staff restaurant highlighting healthier options and sides

“We offer healthier alternative snack options such as availability of fresh fruit, baked crisps etc.”

Almost 700,000 NHS employees out of 1.3 million are thought to be overweight or obese.

Other targets that should be met by April 2018 include 60 per cent of confectionery and sweets in shops not exceeding 250 calories, increasing to 80 per cent of these products in 2018/19.

Six out of 10 pre-packed sandwiches and pre-packed meals should also contain less than 400 calories and must be low fat, rising to 75 per cent of these products in 2018/19.

Katherine Button, the co-ordinator of the Campaign for Better Hospital Food, said: “We are delighted NHS England has taken such decisive action to reduce the sale of sugary drinks in hospitals.

“NHS hospitals are trusted by patients, families and staff to keep them fit and well and NHS England is helping everyone to take a big healthy step in the right direction.”

Chris Askew, chief executive of Diabetes UK, said: “As a nation, we’re consuming too much sugar.

“This can lead to weight gain and in turn increase our risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and other health conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.

“It’s great news that NHS England is leading by example and taking this step to make hospitals healthier places for all of us.”

He said people with diabetes, who sometimes need sugary drinks to quickly raise their blood sugar levels, would still have access to them.