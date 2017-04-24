'Foolish' student drove home to Chester after drinking at tutor's funeral

A STUDENT got behind the wheel after drinking at the wake of one of his tutors.

Leszek Olkowski, an engineering student at Glyndwr University was almost twice the drink drive limit when officers stopped his Fiat Punto at 2am on Ruthin Road, Wrexham, on March 30.

Olkowski, 38, pleaded guilty at Wrexham Magistrates Court, where Justin Espie, prosecuting, said he had initially been spotted by officers on patrol along Victoria Road near the town centre.

“They described the vehicle as swaying side to side and it almost hit a bollard in the central reservation,” said Mr Espie.

When tested Olkowski gave a reading of 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Alun Williams, defending, said Olkowski, of Graham Road, Blacon, Chester made a “foolish” decision.

He said: “He is a Polish citizen but would describe himself as being established in the UK, and is an engineering student at Glyndwr University.

”He also works part-time as a delivery driver for the Domino’s pizza company to supplement his income.”

Mr Williams added: “He was very close to his tutor and when he returned for the current term he was told he had died, and attended his funeral and wake.

”He did not intend to drive that day but his mother, a diabetic, was staying with him and had a hypo emergency.

“He was anxious to get back to Chester and took the decision to drive back when he thought he was fit to – and clearly he wasn’t.”

Magistrates fined Olkowski £120 and banned him from driving for three years because it was his second similar offence.

He will also pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.