Chester man fined for using his late father's Blue Badge disability permit to park in city centre

A Chester man who used his late father’s Blue Badge disability permit to park in the city centre has been hit with fines and costs of more than £1,300.

Guissepe Malanga, 56, of Moorcroft Avenue in Boughton Heath, displayed the badge when he parked on double-yellow lines on St Werburgh Street in Chester on September 19.

Valid Blue Badge holders are permitted to park on double yellow lines for a maximum of three hours.

An enforcement officer with Cheshire West and Chester Council was on routine patrol and he approached Malanga’s vehicle at 2.15pm and observed that the time clock on the badge was set to 10.30am.

The officer also noticed the name on the badge Armando Malanga did not match with the name ‘Guissepe’ given by a female passenger, while Malanga was away from his vehicle visiting the NatWest bank.

The officer recognised the photograph of the badge holder as a well-known man who had died some months ago.

Subsequent investigations confirmed Armando Malanga had died on February 5, 2016, and the badge should have been returned to the council.

At a hearing at Chester Magistrates Court Malanga was fined £250 and ordered to pay full costs of £1,076.50 along with a victim surcharge of £30 – a total of £1,356.50.

After the hearing Maria Byrne, the council’s director of place operations, said: “Blue badge misuse is a serious crime that prevents people who genuinely have a disability from being able to find a suitable space to park.

“This successful prosecution shows that we are committed to preserving the integrity of the Disabled Blue Badge Scheme and will take appropriate action against people who abuse and misuse the scheme.”