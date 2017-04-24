Memories of former Rossett wine bar boss Nicholas Churton shared by friends

Friends of a former wine bar boss allegedly murdered have shared their memories of a man who lived life to its fullest.

Nicholas Churton, who for many years ran Churton’s wine bar in Rossett, was found dead in his flat in Crescent Close in Wrexham on March 27.

Jordan Davidson, 25, is to stand trial in September charged with his alleged murder along with a string of other offences.

Former chief sportswriter for the Independent, James Lawton, penned a moving tribute to Mr Churton on behalf of all those that knew and loved the popular former restaurateur.

He said: “All lives are touched by tragedy but few as intensely as that of Nick Churton in its last years.

“The shocking nature of his passing only compounds the terrible sadness of his family and friends that he was unable to regain some of the gusto and humour that for so long enriched all those who came to know him and love him.

“After an education not marked by unswerving adherence to the disciplines of one of the nation’s leading public schools, he qualified as an accountant and worked in Cape Town, South Africa, were he amassed many colourful stories of youthful adventure.

“But it was at his restaurant in Rossett, for many years somewhere he made a mecca for good dining and the liveliest companionship, that he best expressed himself.

“Nick’s place was where you went to step out of the mill of life for a few hours – or sometimes rather more – and it was clear that Nick’s place was also Nick’s world.

“In the company of his wife Maggie, he created an ambience that was almost invariably full of exuberance.

“For most of his life Nick Churton wore a young man’s clothes in that it was filled with relish and optimism and, for most of the time, with the best of humour.

“Certainly, this is the man his family and friends will now choose to remember. Not out of charity but gratitude for knowing the best of him – and also knowing that it is something to be cherished beyond all the regrets and all the pain.”

Pianist and vocalist Ged Scott, who regularly performed at Churton’s – including on its last night, recently spent time in Venice with Mr Lawton and his wife, Linda, where they reminisced about Nick.

Mr Scott said: “Nick was an extraordinary character and I was very fond of him but I also have to say he drove a hard bargain.

“I could have earned a lot more in the clubs and restaurants back home on Merseyside but I was always drawn to the wine bar. It had a magic of its own and it was created by Nick.”