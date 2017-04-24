Jewellery thieves jailed after stealing £5,000 watch from Cheshire Oaks

‘ARROGANT’ thieves stole a £5,000 watch from a jewellers at the Cheshire Oaks retail park.

But the dozy duo came unstuck when they decided to target the same premises just a month later and security guards pounced.

Jonathan Evans, aged 45, of Cosslett Place in Grangetown, Cardiff and Christopher Prescott, aged 53, from Fishguard Close, Llanishen in Cardiff pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court to seven counts of theft.

Jailed: Christopher Prescott, left, and Jonathan Evans

They admitted stealing £50,000 of jewellery from stores across the country sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Evans was given a four year prison sentence while Prescott will serve four years and three months.

The court heard how the pair targeted the Ernest Jones jewellery store at Cheshire Oaks in Ellesmere Port as well as other stores in Nottingham, York and Portsmouth, stealing watches, rings and bracelets.

On the afternoon of Friday December 30 the pair walked into Ernest Jones in Ellesmere Port and attempted to open a cabinet containing expensive watches. Once opened, they stole a watch valued at £5,000 and left the store.

But on Monday January 30, cocky Evans returned to the store and was detained by security staff until officers arrived. He was arrested on suspicion of theft and during a search of his home officers retrieved four watches believed to have been taken from Ernest Jones.

Prescott was subsequently arrested on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at his home address in Cardiff after being identified as being with Evans on CCTV stills.

During the investigation it became apparent that the pair had targeted a number of Ernest Jones stores across the country over a two month period.

Evans was subsequently charged with seven offences of theft and Prescott with ten offences of theft.

Detective Constable Mark Hughes, of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: “Both Evans and Prescott were extremely confident in believing they could target these stores across the country and never get caught.

“I have no doubt that the arrogance Evans showed when returning to the scene of one of his crimes meant he would have continued to carry on committing these offences.

“The pair are now paying the price for their actions and I hope that the time behind bars will allow them to reflect upon what they have done – and the impact of it.”

The six other thefts across the country included a watch from an Ernest Jones store in Portsmouth, two rings at the store in Nottingham on Friday, January 6, then on Wednesday, January 17 the pair stole a watch at the Designer Outlet Shopping Mall in York, which was valued at more than £15,000.

Prescott also pleaded guilty to three other thefts of sunglasses from Sunglasses Hut in Bristol.