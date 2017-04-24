Magistrate in Chester says she feels ‘intimidated’ by beggars on the street

A MAGISTRATE launched a personal attack on beggars in Chester saying they make her feel “intimidated and frightened”.

Caroline Young, chair of the bench at West Cheshire Magistrates’ Court, made the comments while sentencing a homeless city beggar, Craig Cunningham.

She said she wanted to make her own views clear on the issue, telling the defendant: “I personally feel quite intimidated and quite worried about passing people who are begging in the street.

“That doesn’t mean to say I don’t feel sorry for their circumstances but we all try to earn a living somehow.”

She added: “I personally feel intimidated and frightened. It’s an offence that causes real upset to the general public.”

Hanging his head in the dock, Cunningham, 41, responded: “I’m sorry, Your Honour.”

The bench agreed to let him off with a 12-month conditional discharge, and ordered him to pay a compulsory victim surcharge of £20.

The money will be added to the £1,231 the defendant already owes the court through fines and costs incurred over the years. It is recouped from his benefits payments. Cunningham has 21 previous convictions spanning 34 offences, the last of which related to a charge of assaulting a police officer in March this year.

Outlining the facts of the latest begging charge, prosecutor Amanda Cullen told the court police officers had been called to the Bridge Street Rows in Chester at around 11pm on April 1 this year.

They overheard Cunningham ask a group of men for any spare pocket change and arrested him.

The court heard that the defendant had recently secured accommodation at the Richmond Court homeless facility in Boughton after a prolonged period of rough sleeping.

Steve Coupe, defending, read from a letter written by Robert Evans, a manager at the hostel, who said Cunningham was now benefiting from being able to access mental health professionals and other services.

“I’ve seen great improvements in Craig and I’m hopeful that given further opportunities he will go from strength to strength,” Mr Evans wrote.

The begging offence put Cunningham in breach of a suspended sentence he received in March for the police officer assault.

However, magistrates chose not to activate the prison sentence and instead extended the suspension of the sentence to 18 months, effectively giving the defendant one last chance.

“It’s up to you now Mr Cunningham,” said Mrs Young. “There’s not a lot more we can do for you now.”

l A separate hearing to decide if Cunningham should be made the subject of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) will take place on Monday, May 8.