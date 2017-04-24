Lib Dem Lizzie gets ready for another election battle after defeat in Blacon

Long-time campaigner Lizzie Jewkes has been selected as the Liberal Democrat General Election candidate for Chester.

Mrs Jewkes, 59, who is undeterred after placing last in the Blacon by-election, will face off against Labour’s Chris Matheson and an as yet unidentified Conservative opponent.

She is the national chairman of the Liberal Democrat Christian Forum and is best known as the creator of the policy of raising the income tax threshold.

“I recognised that one way to help the lowest paid would be to reduce the amount of tax they had to pay,” she said.

“I campaigned within the party for this to become party policy and now 27 million people are better off.”

The Liberal Democrats say they standing on a clear platform to prevent a hard Brexit by staying in the Single Market and to give the British people the final say on the EU exit deal through a referendum.

“This election is a huge opportunity for voters in Chester to change the direction of our country and prevent a disastrous hard Brexit,” added Mrs Jewkes.

“The Liberal Democrats are the real opposition to the Conservative Brexit Government and the only party fighting for a Britain that is open, tolerant and united.

“People in Chester voted decisively to remain in the EU, and certainly did not vote for the extreme form of Brexit that Theresa May has imposed on us and being backed by Labour.

“For all those who want to protect our local economy by staying in the Single Market and ensure the people have the final say over what comes next, this is your chance.

“The Liberal Democrats are well placed to fight a general election and I am raring to go. Since the referendum thousands of new members have joined us nationally including a large number across Chester constituency”.

Mrs Jewkes runs her own management consultancy company, helping small business improve their efficiency and become more successful.

She said: “I am really proud to be selected. It would be a huge honour to represent Chester as your MP.”