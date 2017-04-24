New Labour councillor for Blacon says he is 'raring to go'

NEW Labour councillor Ben Powell has said he is “raring to go” after storming to an emphatic victory in the Blacon by-election.

He secured a total of 1,556 votes in the race to win the Cheshire West and Chester Council seat on Thursday night.

This compared favourably with the 574 for Conservative candidate Jack Jackson, 434 for independent Steve Ingram and 70 for Liberal Democrat Lizzie Jewkes.

Chester’s Labour MP Chris Matheson said the win put his party in a strong position ahead of the General Election in June, and took a swipe at the “needless and nasty” Tory campaign tactics.

But the Conservatives hit back, saying they fought a fair fight in the by-election and were confident of snatching back the parliamentary seat from Mr Matheson, who was elected in 2015 with a majority of just 93.

Labour have maintained their narrow control of CWaC with the by-election victory.

After the result was announced, Cllr Powell told the Leader: “I’m raring to go and to get to work with the people of Blacon now.”

He pledged to tackle loneliness and isolation within the community, and will fight for a new health centre in the area.

“We ran a very positive campaign and spoke to people about our plans for the area,” he said.

“People came out and voted for that so I'm really pleased.”

The by-election was called following the resignation of long-standing Labour councillor Reggie Jones, who represented the Blacon ward for 27 years.

Cllr Powell added: “These are huge boots to fill and I’m very proud to have the opportunity to follow him.”

Mr Matheson congratulated his colleague on the victory and said the fight was now on to keep Labour in power in Chester.

He said: “It’s a sensational result for Labour and for Ben, and a fantastic start to our General Election campaign.

“Some people have been writing off Chester for the Labour Party, saying this is an easy win for the Conservatives. But no chance.

“We are here to fight and the fight starts here.”

Mr Matheson accused the Conservatives of underhand campaigning in the by-election, after it was claimed Cllr Powell had misled people about his background.

He referred to himself as ‘Blacon Ben’ – a moniker that riled both the Tories and independent candidate Steve Ingram, who said it implied Cllr Powell was from Blacon – when he actually lives in Handbridge.

Mr Ingram’s campaign focused heavily on the fact he is the only candidate to have been brought up in Blacon.

The row led to Cllr Powell posting a photo of his passport on Twitter to prove he was born in Chester.

Mr Matheson said: “We faced a very negative and personal campaign from the Conservatives. It was just nasty and needless.”

But Simon Eardley, election agent for Mr Jackson, said he was “disappointed” with the MP’s comments.

He said: “Our campaign focused around Jack's plans for Blacon, which were five or six positive things he would have done if he was elected – such as getting potholes fixed and tackling litter problems.

“What we did do, and make no apology for, is question the background the Labour candidate claimed he was coming from.

“‘Blacon Ben’ created the impression he was from Blacon and this isn’t true.”

He said the Tories could take comfort from the fact they increased their share of the votes by four per cent in an area considered a Labour stronghold.

“This puts the party in a good position prior to the General Election but nothing is ever taken for granted, as the Chester Conservatives know to their cost,” Mr Eardley said.

Mr Ingram – tipped by some as a serious challenger to Labour in Blacon – said he was not disappointed with the result of the by-election and pledged to stand in local elections again.

The former Ukip man said: “No, I’m not disappointed. I’m actually quite surprised by the result given that I put one leaflet out and came in at the last minute.

“Getting roughly a quarter of what Labour got, considering they threw the kitchen sink at it, is quite flattering.

“Labour have been plaguing Blacon to get their votes.”

Pledging to remain active in local politics, he added: “It’s time for some respect and commonality with people in Blacon, so they can express their views without fear.”

The turnout in the by-election was 25.4 per cent with 2,636 ballot papers marked.