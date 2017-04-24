Bridge replacement work in Chester due to be ready for race week

WORK on a bridge that has caused months of disruption will be completed in time for one of the busiest weeks in Chester’s calendar.

The major works to dismantle and replace the ageing Brook Lane road bridge are due to be completed on May 8 – just in time for the flagship event in the Chester racing calendar, the Boodles May Festival that starts on Wednesday, May 10. Traffic in the city is heavier than usual during this period, and the completion date was brought forward from June.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “Work to replace the bridge on Brook Lane is going well and it will be completed and reopen on Monday, May 8.

“The bridge will last for more than 100 years and need minimal maintenance, meaning less disruption to the local community and the railway.

“Local people are thanked for their patience while we carry out this vital work as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.”

The closure of the bridge in Newton has caused disruption to motorists over several months because of road closures. The first phase of the work, between September and November, caused gridlock in Chester at peak times.

Martin Bell from Network Rail said: “This work is part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.

“The bridge is coming to the end of its useful, safe life and to ensure the railway and road bridge continue to be safe and reliable, we have to replace it.”