Bogus workman from Elton 'cruelly' conned pensioners out of thousands of pounds

TWO bogus workmen “cruelly” conned pensioners out of thousands of pounds, a court heard.

One of them, Andrew Lovell, said he now regretted his behaviour, saying “I feel like scum”, although the judge noted he had a similar conviction.

Jailing both Lovell and his co-accused Charles Smith for three years and four months, Judge Andrew Menary, QC, said there were “sinister” aspects to their activity.

“These were mean, despicable offences designed to extort very significant sums of money from elderly potentially vulnerable people. That was your method of operation.”

He also told the two men, who appeared via video link from prison, “They are very serious and cruel and given the way carried out probably sinister offences, both involving quite deliberate targeting of vulnerable elderly home owners with the pretence that you were going to or had carried out work on their behalf.”

Judge Menary said there was “an underlying threat” that something would happen if they were not paid.

Liverpool Crown Court heard one victim, aged 75, did not believe they had carried out sealant work to her drive as they claimed but handed over £3,500 as she feared they would otherwise rip up her block paving.

The second victim, aged 84 and suffering from dementia, gave the conmen £2,600 cash for non-existent roof repairs but they insisted on another £600 and sat her between them in their white van as they drove her back to the bank to get the extra cash.

Lovell, 41, of Coppice Green, Elton, near Chester, and Smith, 48, of Roach Vale, Rochdale, both pleaded guilty to two fraud offences and Smith also admitted making a false statement to obtain motor insurance.

They were both ordered to pay £3,350 compensation each at £100 per month. Smith was also banned from driving for 32 months.

Rob Jones, prosecuting, told the court one of the defendants knocked at the home of the 75-year-old widow in Manor Hill, Birkenhead, on January 5 holding a brochure about driveways.

She saw a van parked outside with a CNS Properties logo and he told her her driveway needed sealant. He said it should cost £4,000 but if they did it that day it would only be £3,500.

“She later told police she had felt frightened by him and that was increased when he made some observation if he was not able to do the sealant he would have to pull the tiles up in the driveway. While the conversation was taking place, without invitation, he walked into her hallway.”

Because she felt “intimidated” she agreed to get the money and drove to her bank in Birkenhead and withdrew £3,500. When she returned home before she could get out of her car, he approached the driver’s window and held his hand out for the cash, said Mr Jones.

He claimed the work had been done but she knew it was “a bare-faced lie” as she knew the van had followed her to the bank and the driveway was untouched. He said he would return later that day with a receipt but did not do so.

However he returned four days later saying he had the receipt and asked to come in. Fortunately she had a male friend in the house and when the conman saw him “he turned on his heels and ran off towards his van”.

The victim told the police she knew she had been conned and no work had been carried out but she had felt intimidated.

Mr Jones said on January 6 the two men called at the home of the 84-year-old victim in Altcar Lane, Formby offering to repair her roof but not quoting a price.

The woman, who suffers from dementia, agreed. They left after ten minutes but then returned saying they needed more materials and would come back the next day. They did not do so but returned on January 9 asking for £2,600 and she got a bus to her bank and withdrew the cash and returned and handed it over.

“They said they needed more but would give her a lift to the bank and did so, driving to Formby Village, and she cashed a cheque for £600 and handed it over.”

The following day one of them, Smith, returned and the victim’s daughter, who was visiting, opened the door and was asked if she wanted jet washing work. She told him to leave and noticed he did not call at the home of any neighbours and she notified the police.

Officers stopped the van about 15 minutes later and no building materials or tools were found in the vehicle but a brochure about block paving was found.

The court heard that Lovell had been jailed for 15 months for conning pensioners in Frodsham in 2011. Smith has convictions for dishonesty but none for fraud.

David Birrell, defending, said Lovell had written a letter in which he stated, “I know the offences are awful and I feel like scum for having down what I did. I cannot look at my wife and children because I am so ashamed.”

Lovell has been married for 20 years and has four children, added Mr Birrell.

Defence barrister Sarah Griffin said that Smith, a father-of-three, “is deeply sorry and knows these are cruel offences”.

His offending had placed a strain on his wife and he knew he only has himself to blame, she added.