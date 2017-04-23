Cheshire filmmaker aims to terrify horror fans with killer clown movie

A CHESHIRE filmmaker is looking to terrify horror fans with the horrific tale of a deranged clown.

With Stephen King's It set to thrill a new generation of cinema goings and last year's Killer Clown phenomenon still fresh in the memory, actor and producer Nathan Head is hoping that Clownface, a gory British slasher film about a murderous clown, will thrill and chill audiences in equal measure.

Nathan, 36, of Delamere, is one of the producers of Clownface which is due to shoot at locations across the UK this summer.

Nathan went to school in Warrington and later studied art and design at Mid-Cheshire College, with the intention to go onto a career in production design. He has acted in an array of productions such as the horror film Theatre Of Fear and the Doctor Who Christmas special starring David Tennant and Kylie Minogue. He can also be seen in the forthcoming film Hellriser from Creativ Studios/88 Films.

Nathan said: “For decades the scary clown sub-genre of horror has stood the test of time and proven that people still find clowns scary, even those who are brave enough to admit they don't get creeped out by a big smiley face and manic laugh can still enjoy the eeriness of a clown in a horror film. Our clown is a little different to the traditional circus style clown, and he wears very unique make up.

“The good thing about Clownface, which I think people will enjoy most when they watch it, is that it's a low-budget independent film, created by passionate individuals who all have fascinating backgrounds in the film and TV business, yet the overall quality and standards are that of a much bigger production.

“The story, talent and practical special effects in Clownface will hopefully make it an enjoyable viewing and keep people engaged as they watch.”

The film, starring Hannah Douglas, Tom Loone and Dani Tonks, is the blood-drenched story of a killer clown that owes more to classic slasher movies like Friday the 13th and Halloween rather than the supernatural horror of It.

The film is written and directed by Alex Bourne, who recently directed a segment of the soon to be released horror anthology movie The House of Screaming Death starring Ian McNeice.

Nathan added: “I was first attracted to Clownface when I saw stills from the early test footage, it just looked so polished and professionally made.

“I was already friends with the team behind it as well, so I was very pleased when I was asked to come onboard. It would be great to get the film seen, the script was written by filmmaker Alex Bourne and it's just brilliant.

“It will appeal to fans of the genre and I hope it goes far when it's eventually released. We already have options for distribution that are being discussed but that will all be decided upon once it's complete, hopefully there will be a screening at Storyhouse in Chester also as it's always great to see your work on the big screen.”

The original Clownface short film will be shown at Swansea Horror Con in July where members of the cast and crew will take part in a panel to discuss the film's production.