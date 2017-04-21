Stag party reveller in Chester arrested after trying to get into wrong hotel room

A STAG party reveller was arrested for causing a disturbance when he drunkenly tried to get into the wrong hotel room, a court heard.

Liam John Walsh, 34, had been told to leave the Holiday Inn on New Crane Street in Chester on April 2 this year at around 6.45am.

He had been drinking with pals the previous day and was so intoxicated he forgot which room was his, West Cheshire Magistrates’ Court heard.

Walsh then threatened to ‘butt’ a police officer and was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and was given a 12-month conditonal discharge. He must also pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Defending himself, Walsh, of Mottershead Road, Widnes, told magistrates: “I apologise. I don’t go out much no more. It won’t happen again.”

The court heard he has 13 previous convictions spanning 23 offences. His last offence was in July 2014 when he received a suspended prison sentence for producing cannabis.