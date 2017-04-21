Named and famed: Lasting tribute to eminent Chester judge at university

A UNIVERSITY has renamed its law school to celebrate one of the city’s most renowned judges.

The Law School building at Liverpool Road in Chester will now be known as the Elgan Edwards Building in recognition of the Hon Recorder of Chester who died in his sleep following a long illness in January 2016.

Judge Edwards was the UK’s longest serving circuit judge and presided over some of Chester’s highest profile cases.

He also sat on the university’s governing council and played a large role in establishing the law school.

Judges, barristers, academics and Judge Edwards’ family came together for the dedication of the building and to hear how the university plans to celebrate his name for years to come.

They shared stories of Judge Edwards and listened to speeches from Judge Roger Dutton; Professor Tim Wheeler, vice-chancellor of the university; Ruth Sutton, acting head of the law school and Carol Edwards, wife of Judge Edwards.

As well as the naming of the building, an award called the Judge Elgan Edwards Prize Shield will be given every year at the university’s annual celebration of success – its valedictory service.

The shield will be awarded every academic year to the student who has made an outstanding contribution and the student’s name will also be entered on to a new honours board in the courtroom in the Elgan Edwards Building.

Carol Edwards said: “I’m delighted and proud that Elgan has been honoured in this way by the University of Chester.

“His involvement with the university, and in particular with the law school, gave him great pleasure.

“The dedication ceremony was a very special occasion for the whole family, and we are thrilled about the annual prize to be awarded in his name.”

Prof Wheeler, said: “Judge Edwards played a major role in establishing the university’s law school.

“He regularly engaged with students on finer matters of legal procedures and judgements and welcomed students to the Crown Court on a regular basis.

“We wanted to ensure that Judge Edward’s legacy was an annual continuing feature of the life of the school.

“I’m delighted that so many members of his family, esteemed colleagues and university friends were able to come together today to remember him so fondly and celebrate his contribution to the city and beyond.”