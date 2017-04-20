Wirral woman set to become world record breaker at London Marathon

A Bromborough woman is on the runway to becoming a world record breaker in this weekend’s London Marathon.

Jacq Jones, 40, will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘Fastest Marathon in a Four Person Costume’ with her colleagues from Monarch Airlines during Sunday’s big race.

“I’m as ready as I’ll ever be,” said the cabin crew manager who was born in Eastham. “Traing has gone well and we’re fairly confident.”

Jones ran the Berlin Marathon in 2015, but this will be the first time she has ran with 21 kilos of costume on her back.

“It has been designed by the young testers at Monarch,” she said. “We have practised in the costume, but the harness broke and we had to carry it for 11 miles!”

Jones and her colleagues from Monarch are running to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity and Macmillan Cancer Support.

“The company has raised millions for charity over the years and we have a collection on every flight,” said Jones. “Our captain, Simon Gauge, ran the marathon last year and raised £38,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.”

Cabin crew manager Jones is hoping to raise lots of money for Macmillan Cancer Support after the support they gave her brother, Paul Salisbury, when he was diagnosed as having leukemia.

“Thankfully, Paul is fine now,” she said.

Pauline Prow, chair of the Monarch Foundation, said: “We are so proud of all the staff who are running the London Marathon and raising money. The possibility of breaking a Guinness World Record is really exciting and we will be proudly watching and cheering for all our runners on the day.”

If you would like to support Monarch’s Guinness World Record attempt please visit: www.justgiving.com/companyteams/MonarchTeamAircraft.