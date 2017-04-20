Plans for Government help following New Ferry blast delayed until after General Election

PLANS for the Government to help with the regeneration of New Ferry after the devestating blast last month will be delayed until after the General Election.

Alison McGovern, Labour MP for Wirral South, and Wirral Council's assistant director of environmental services David Ball met with Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid on Tuesday.

One of the aims of the meeting was and to appeal for funding to help with the regeneration of New Ferry.

The blast last month caused widespread damage to buildings and injured 34 people.

The talks were described as positive but now any decisions will be put on hold until after the snap General Election on June 8 called for by Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday.

Ms McGovern tweeted: “The Government cannot take any decisions because of the election.

“I will be making sure everyone knows New Ferry regeneration must happen.”

The meeting in London was arranged after Ms McGovern addressed Theresa May about the impact of the gas blast on the community during Prime Minister’s Questions.

In response, Mrs May vowed to help rebuild New Ferry and thanked those who have been supporting the community.