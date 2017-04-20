Brawl outside Chester city centre bar led to pair needing hospital treatment

TWO men needed hospital treatment following a brawl outside a Chester city centre bar.

Officers from Chester CID have launched an investigation into the incident which reportedly took place shortly before 10.45pm on Sunday, April 16, outside Off the Wall on St John Street.

Two men, age 30 and 34 were injured and were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital. Police confirmed they have since been discharged.

A 41-year-old man from Chester was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A second man, aged 22, has also been interviewed under police caution in relation to the incident.

Detective Constable Steve Owens said: “Investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident are currently on-going and I’m keen to hear from anyone with who witnessed the incident. I’d also like to hear from anyone who filmed the incident taking place on their mobile phones.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 889 of 16/4/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.